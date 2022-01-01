Analysts Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price at $6.46

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,004 shares of company stock worth $996,815 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDEV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 4,726,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

