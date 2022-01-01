Analysts Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Target Price at €53.86

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($61.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

SGO stock opened at €61.87 ($70.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.84. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($47.78) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

