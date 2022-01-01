Analysts Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) PT at €47.30

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.75).

Several equities research analysts have commented on FPE shares. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FPE traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching €30.88 ($35.09). 11,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.53. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.