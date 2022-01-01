Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $57.56

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,929. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

