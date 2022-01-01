Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) PT at $96.08

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

