Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $11.64

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ZNGA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,724,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

