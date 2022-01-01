Analyzing Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and SOC Telemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 2.01 $550,000.00 $0.07 13.57 SOC Telemed $57.99 million 2.23 -$49.85 million ($2.31) -0.55

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68% SOC Telemed -77.17% -49.59% -30.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 4 0 2.80

SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 540.63%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats SOC Telemed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

