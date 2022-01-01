Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,700.00.

NGLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NGLOY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 112,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

