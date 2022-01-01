AntiMatter Market Capitalization Tops $14.92 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005248 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

