Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

NYSE AON opened at $300.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.33. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

