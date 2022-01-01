Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

