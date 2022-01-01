Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

ASC stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

