Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.80 or 0.07856289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.61 or 0.99791576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

