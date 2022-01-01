Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $38.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 70,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.