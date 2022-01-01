Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 2,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 547,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last ninety days.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

