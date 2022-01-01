Arion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $57,348.78 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.09 or 0.07904417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.98 or 0.99955500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,260,467 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

