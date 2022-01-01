Ark Achieves Market Cap of $158.77 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $158.77 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,154,999 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

