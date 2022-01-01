Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.49. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.