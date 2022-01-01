ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91. The company has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.