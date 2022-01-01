ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $271.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.60 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

