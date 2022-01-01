Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $166.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

AJG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.67. 336,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,867. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

