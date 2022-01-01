Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $3.35. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 4,086 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

