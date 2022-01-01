Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

