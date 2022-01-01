ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

About ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

