Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $7.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. 680,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $111.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.69. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 116,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

