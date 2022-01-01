Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 6,826.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDR stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

