Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock worth $374,817 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

