Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 306 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

