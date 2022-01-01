Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 705 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

