Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $315,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of PINE opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.51 million, a PE ratio of 117.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

