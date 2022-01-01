Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Down 3.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 13,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 845,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

