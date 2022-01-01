AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of AtriCure worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.