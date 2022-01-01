Attila Price Reaches $0.0193 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Attila has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $45,398.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

