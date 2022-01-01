Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 198.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

