Autonio Market Cap Reaches $6.45 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Autonio has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $144,849.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.05 or 0.07834449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.93 or 0.99680726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.