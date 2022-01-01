AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $6.43

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.27. AvePoint shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 5,597 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

