Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.15. Aware shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 20,221 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aware by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

