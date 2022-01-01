Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

