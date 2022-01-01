Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Tops $36,140.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Axe has a market cap of $106,221.29 and approximately $36,140.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

