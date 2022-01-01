Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.92. Azul shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 10,460 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $1,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

