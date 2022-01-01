Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $488,880.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $11.20 million and $488,880.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.09 or 0.07904417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.98 or 0.99955500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

