Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes has been witnessing softness in the aerospace aftermarket businesses due to low aircraft utilization. Issues with the supply chain and inflation in costs add to concerns for the company’s industrial business. International businesses are exposed to related headwinds. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings at the low end of the $1.83-$1.93 per share range. Organic sales are expected to grow 10% on a year-over-year basis versus 11-12% stated earlier. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry, and its earnings estimates have decreased for 2021 in the past 60 days. However, Barnes is likely to benefit from solid product offerings, a well-diversified portfolio, focus on innovation and digital advancement. Its policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks works in its favor.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

