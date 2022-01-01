Bata Price Up 80.7% This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 815% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 80.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00316017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.