Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

