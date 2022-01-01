Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,717 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after buying an additional 4,013,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after buying an additional 1,514,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after buying an additional 825,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

