Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.00. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $253.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

