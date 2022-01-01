Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

