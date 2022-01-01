Bbva USA Has $192,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

