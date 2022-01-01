Bbva USA Has $288,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bbva USA grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $249.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.