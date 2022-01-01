Bbva USA Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $491.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

